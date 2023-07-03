Punjabi film ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ sets the cash registers ringing1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Earlier, the film had clocked in Rs. 4.50 crore on opening day, which is double of what a movie made in the language has managed before with the previous best falling at Rs. 2.53 crore for Honsla Rakh.
Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 3 has set the cash registers ringing, having made Rs. 13.25 crore at last count, on way to becoming the highest grossing movie in the language post the pandemic within a week. Earlier, the film had clocked in Rs. 4.50 crore on opening day, which is double of what a movie made in the Punjabi industry has managed before with the previous best falling at Rs. 2.53 crore for Honsla Rakh. In several cinemas of Delhi city, the comedy beat the numbers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha.
