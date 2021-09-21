NEW DELHI: Punjabi comedy drama Chal Mera Putt 2 has maintained its stronghold at the box office, making over ₹14.50 crore within four weeks. The film starring Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, and Garry Sandhu in lead roles, was released on 13 March 2020 but was severely hit due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic. It was re-released worldwide on 27 August 2021.

Trade website Box Office India said the film would have crossed the ₹20 crore mark in ordinary circumstances but will have to settle for around ₹17 crore, given current restrictions on seating occupancies and show timings.

It's notable that much-needed green shoots for India’s film industry after the second covid wave are coming from smaller regional language films which do not boast of big stars. Punjabi film Puaada had made box office collections of ₹4 crore in the first eight days of release in August.

Box Office India had pointed out that Puaada was a record opener for lead actor Ammy Virk in overseas markets such as the UK and New Zealand. In the former, it had emerged as the fifth highest opening Punjabi film ever last month with £84,000. Restrictions in Canada led to a loss of $75,000 but the film still managed a huge $275,000.

To be sure, smaller regional language movie industries such as Marathi, Bengali or Punjabi that do not boast of large budgets of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, are bleeding with the pandemic having brought in losses of ₹200-300 crore, according to film trade experts. For these industries, multiple projects are stuck with interest costs mounting. Also, films in these languages are not usually picked up by the bigger streaming platforms that prefer to purchase content in major southern languages that have a bigger draw.

Producers have kept all future plans on hold, not green lighting any new films with the bigger worry being whether theatres will allot adequate showcasing to these niche offerings post the pandemic.

Further, unlike Bollywood, Marathi, Bengali, and Punjabi industries are mostly unorganized, relying on individual producers rather than established corporate houses.

