Punjabi film ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’ stays strong at the box office

To be sure, smaller regional language movie industries such as Marathi, Bengali or Punjabi that do not boast of large budgets of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, are bleeding with the pandemic having brought in losses of ₹200-300 crore, according to film trade experts. For these industries, multiple projects are stuck with interest costs mounting. Also, films in these languages are not usually picked up by the bigger streaming platforms that prefer to purchase content in major southern languages that have a bigger draw.