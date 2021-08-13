NEW DELHI: Things finally seem to be looking up for the Indian theatrical business with Punjabi film Puaada , that released today, having reported good advance booking, according to trade website Box Office India.

“It is pretty much certain the film will see the best response anywhere in India outside the south post the pandemic," a blog on the website said, adding that the biggest Punjabi films were releasing in 175 plus theatres before the pandemic but Puaada may have to settle for around 100 cinemas given that several theatres have not reopened due to rent or other issues. The romantic comedy directed by Rupinder Chahal stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Virk’s hits have notched up box office collections of Rs1 crore in east Punjab in the past. However, currently not only are 40-50% theatres not operational right now, cinemas are also working at 50% capacity.

To be sure, smaller regional language movie industries such as Marathi, Bengali or Punjabi that do not boast of large budgets of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, are bleeding with the pandemic having brought in losses of Rs200-300 crore, according to film trade experts. For these industries, multiple projects are stuck with interest costs mounting. Also, films in these languages are not usually picked up by the bigger streaming platforms that prefer to purchase content in major southern languages that have a bigger draw.

Producers have kept all future plans on hold, not green lighting any new films with the bigger worry being whether theatres will allot adequate showcasing to these niche offerings post the pandemic.

Further, unlike Bollywood, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi industries are mostly unorganized, relying on individual producers rather than established corporate houses.

Though these states boast of active movie industries, Bollywood often remains the biggest draw in theatres, outshining regional films.

