NEW DELHI : Punjabi romantic drama Qismat 2 has opened well, making around ₹1 crore on its first day, according to trade website Box Office India. Some small-towns in east Punjab have been hit by heavy rain but the first day numbers provide hope to an industry struggling to stay afloat.

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film produced has been co-produced by Zee Studios and stars Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in lead roles. It is a sequel to the 2018 film Qismat.

Earlier, Punjabi comedy drama Chal Mera Putt 2 had earned around ₹14.50 crore within four weeks of theatrical release.

It's notable that much-needed green shoots for India’s film industry after the second covid wave are coming from smaller regional language films which do not feature big stars. Punjabi film Puaada had made box office collections of ₹4 crore in the first eight days of release in August.

Box Office India had pointed out that Puaada was a record opener for lead actor Ammy Virk in overseas markets such as the UK and New Zealand.

To be sure, smaller regional language movie industries such as Marathi, Bengali, or Punjabi that do not boast of large budgets of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, are bleeding with the pandemic having brought in losses of ₹200 crore- ₹300 crore, according to film trade experts. For these industries, multiple projects are stuck with interest costs mounting. Also, films in these languages are not usually picked up by the bigger streaming platforms that prefer to purchase content in major southern languages that have a bigger draw.

Producers have kept all future plans on hold, not green lighting any new films with the bigger worry being whether theatres will allot adequate showcasing to these niche offerings post the pandemic.

Further, unlike Bollywood, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi industries are mostly unorganized, relying on individual producers rather than established corporate houses.

