Punjabi film ‘Saunkan Saunkne’ storms the box office

A poster of Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne 
2 min read . 10:25 AM ISTLata Jha

  • The film that is holding extremely well in east Punjab and Delhi NCR, is competing with all-time Punjabi grossers Carry On Jatta 2 and Shadaa after 10 days in theatres.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne has set the cash registers ringing, making close to Rs. 22 crore at the box office, according to trade website Box Office India. The film that is holding extremely well in east Punjab and Delhi NCR, is competing with all-time Punjabi grossers Carry On Jatta 2 and Shadaa after 10 days in theatres.

The romantic comedy directed by Amarjit Singh Saron starring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira sustained very well over its second weekend despite competition from Hindi film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, managing to stay ahead in most cities of Punjab state.

To be sure, smaller regional language film industries such as Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi that do not boast of large budgets of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, have bled for the past two years with the pandemic having created losses of nearly Rs. 600 crore. Not only were multiple projects stuck with interest costs mounting for producers, content in these languages was also still not picked up in a big way by large video streaming platforms that focus on languages with a bigger draw.

These movie industries have faced tough competition from bigger Hindi films for years. In 2019, for instance, around 130 Marathi language films were released in theatres but only four or five managed to do well at the box office. As the heart of the Hindi film industry, Mumbai often tends to overlook rich Marathi cinema that has remained on the periphery for years, with films like the 2016 blockbuster Sairat remaining a rare exception, according to trade experts. Further, unlike Bollywood, Marathi, Bengali, and Punjabi industries are mostly unorganized, relying on individual producers rather than established corporate houses.

Movies made in smaller regional markets barely ever make more than the cost of their production at the box office. Part of this has to do with the fact that these films are concept-driven and do not come with much star value.