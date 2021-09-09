Punjabi star Gippy Grewal announces new release in December

Trade website Box Office India had pointed out that Puaada’s hold in east Punjab had been excellent, despite far fewer theatres than the film would have managed pre-pandemic. Further, the film was a record opener for lead actor Ammy Virk in overseas markets such as the UK and New Zealand. In the former, it had emerged as the fifth highest opening Punjabi film ever last month with £84,000. Restrictions in Canada led to a loss of $75,000 but the film still managed a huge $275,000.