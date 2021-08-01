Punjabi TV channel Pitaara TV to launch streaming platform

“Regional language players like us are not competing with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, and we do not have aspirations to become as big but just do well in our own world with the content and technology we have," said Sandeep Bansal, managing director, Pitaara TV who also owns channels such as Divya and 9X Tashan. Bansal said the platform will launch with a mix of content—both acquired films and originals, and has plans to bring out two new originals every month at least for the next three to six months. The app, which will be available across mobile, TV and laptops, has not finalized a price plan but Bansal said it should be available for less than ₹100 per month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}