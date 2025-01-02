Stampede during Pushpa 2 screening reinforces need for celebrity accountability
SummaryTo be sure, Allu Arjun was subsequently arrested and released on bail, even as his action-packed film Pushpa 2 has scaled past ₹1,800 crore in worldwide box-office collection, including nearly ₹1,200 crore in India.
Even as Pushpa 2: The Rule cements its position as one of the biggest hits of all time in India, lead actor Allu Arjun has been embroiled in a massive controversy over a stampede during the screening of the Telugu film at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad where he was present, that led to the death of a woman and left her minor son critically injured.