Stampede during Pushpa 2 screening reinforces need for celebrity accountability

Further, in July 2024, at least 116 people died in a ‘Satsang’ in Hathras and police authorities contend that the tragedy occurred due to overcrowding at the religious congregation organised by self-styled godman Bhole Baba. Organizers of the event in Hathras were charged under multiple sections. “These incidents illustrate that celebrities or public figures may face legal consequences if their actions or omissions are found to have direct or indirect contribution to mishaps. Legal actions may be initiated if under Law of Torts (which deals with civil suits), if it is proven that actions lack foresight, directly causing harm. Further, if an event is poorly managed and leads to injuries or deaths, celebrities, as endorsers or participants, could face charges under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) or 125 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS," Ruchi Khatlawala Pandya, partner at Little & Co, said.