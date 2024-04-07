‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ poster unveiled with Allu Arjun's menacing look, teaser tomorrow
In the fresh poster of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Allu Arjun appears as Pushpa Raj, seated on a throne crafted from gold. One can see flames rising from the top of the throne, echoing Pushpa Raj's iconic line ‘Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva?! Firee!’ (Pushpa is not a flower, he is fire!)
Mythri Movie Makers —the makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'—Sunday unveiled a fresh poster from the much-awaited Telugu action drama movie, showing Allu Arjun—one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema— in a unique and intimidating role.
