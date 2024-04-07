In the fresh poster of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Allu Arjun appears as Pushpa Raj, seated on a throne crafted from gold. One can see flames rising from the top of the throne, echoing Pushpa Raj's iconic line ‘Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva?! Firee!’ (Pushpa is not a flower, he is fire!)

Mythri Movie Makers —the makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'—Sunday unveiled a fresh poster from the much-awaited Telugu action drama movie, showing Allu Arjun—one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema— in a unique and intimidating role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the fresh poster, the Telugu star appears as Pushpa Raj, seated on a throne crafted from gold. One can see flames rising from the top of the throne, echoing Pushpa Raj's iconic line "Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva?! Firee!" (Pushpa is not a flower, he is fire!).

In the fiery backdrop, Pushpa's weapon of choice, the axe or two axes, is prominently displayed. Interestingly, this flaming symbol with the two axes has also become Pushpa's logo, visible on the containers behind him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Telugu star also teased his fans with the brand-new poster of the film. Taking to Instagram actor also stated that the film's first teaser will be out on April 8 (at 11:07 am), which happens to be his birthday.

As soon as Arjun's post was shared, it became viral with 14.91 lakh likes and 8937 comments. One of his fan reacted, "Waiting." Another mentioned, "Pushpa is Back", the Boos is back reacted another. while many others posted fire emojis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the sequel, Pushpa's eccentricity has increased notably, evident from his flashy shirt, boxers, and Kolhapuri chappals.

Returning as Pushpa's aide is Jagadeesh Prathap, reprising his role as Keshava.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

