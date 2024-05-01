Celebrated across genres and inspirational globally, Allu Arjun is a star-icon who lives in the heart of people. His fans range from the masses to classes, and his dance moves are way too difficult to copy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With his fans eagerly waiting for the upcoming second part of superhit movie 'Pushpa', the filmmakers on 1 May – International Labour Day – released the the first single from the film 'Pushpa 2'.

The song has been titled 'Pushpa Pushpa', has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad with vocals by Nakash Aziz and Deepak Blue, apart from lyrics by Chandrabose.

The lyrical 4-minutes-19-seconds long video is filled with the strong vibes, aimed to drive fans crazy. In the video, apart from the lyrics of the song superimposed on few glimpses of the movie, Allu Arjun has showed off a ‘shoe drop step’, ‘phone step’ and ‘chai step’.

Watch the song here:

In just couple of hours the Telegu version of the song garnered over 9.4 million views, while the Hindi version of it garnered over 3 million views.

Earlier, the single was initially supposed to be released at 11 am on Wednesday, but the makers postponed the release to 5 pm.

About 'Pushpa Pushpa' song: The song is most expected to create an impact on Allu Arjun's fans, as it contains the gravity and has been composed keeping in mind Allu Arjun's fan base.

Be it the base, beat boxing, slow verve, or fast edm, it has been amalgamated with southern tadka so appropriately that it has the catchiness intact just like the first part of Pushpa-1's song 'Eyy bidda idhi naa adda' (Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda).

Pushpa 2 release date: 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is slated to release on 15 August 2024. It features the stylish icon of India Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as lead. Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others will also star in it.

Sukumar has directed the movie, while it has been produced by produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film will be released in 6 languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

