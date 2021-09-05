NEW DELHI : Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has appealed to the team of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii to extend the window between theatrical and digital premiere from two to four weeks for the Hindi version of the film. For the Tamil and Telugu versions, the makers have already agreed to the four-week period, the company said.

Thalaivii, a biopic based on the late actor-politician J.Jayalalithaa, is slated for release on 10 September. The Hindi version has been acquired by Netflix for a premiere within 14 days. The Tamil and Telugu versions, on the other hand, have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, which will premiere after a month.

“We have always requested all studios, producers, artistes and other content creators, to respect the theatrical window, which has been a time-tested industry practice, agreed to by all stakeholders, for several decades. Considering the severe impact of the ongoing pandemic on our business, PVR cinemas has already agreed to reduce the eight-week theatrical window to four weeks, for all films releasing in the near future," Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures Ltd, said in a statement and added that this is a temporary step to assist producers in realizing full commercial potential of their films, while keeping the sanctity of theatrical experience, intact.

“We are thankful to the team for offering a four-week theatrical window for the Tamil and Telugu language versions. We are delighted to be able to play Thalaivii in Tamil and Telugu at our cinemas. However, we are disappointed that for the Hindi language version, Thalaivii team has decided to offer only a two-week window. We would like to appeal to Kangana Ranaut, (producers) Vishnu Induri and Shailesh Singh to keep a uniform window of four weeks across all language versions and, therefore, allow all cinemas across the country to showcase Thalaivii to audiences, on the big screen," the statement added.

Several film trade experts point out that Bollywood is not likely to continue with the standard eight-week window between theatrical and digital premieres even when the situation is back to normal post the pandemic and could look at streaming films within four weeks. But things are even more uncertain right now, with major markets such as Maharashtra still shut and restrictions in several other places, necessitating the two- to three-week period.

