PVR appeals to ‘Thalaivii’ team to extend theatrical window

“We are thankful to the team for offering a four-week theatrical window for the Tamil and Telugu language versions. We are delighted to be able to play Thalaivii in Tamil and Telugu at our cinemas. However, we are disappointed that for the Hindi language version, Thalaivii team has decided to offer only a two-week window. We would like to appeal to Kangana Ranaut, (producers) Vishnu Induri and Shailesh Singh to keep a uniform window of four weeks across all language versions and, therefore, allow all cinemas across the country to showcase Thalaivii to audiences, on the big screen," the statement added.

