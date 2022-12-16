PVR builds on luxury formats with Ice Theatres

The Ajay Bijli-owned multiplex chain, which has tied up with French exhibitor CGR Cinemas to bring the high-end theatre-screen format Ice Theaters to India, opened the first of such properties in Delhi and Gurugram on Friday with one each slated to come up in Mumbai and Bengaluru by February. The Ice Theaters format includes side panels which along with the main screen, create a peripheral vision, giving a sense of enhanced immersion with a background contrast of colours and motion. Internationally, films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Top Gun: Maverick and Morbius have released in this high-end format.