PVR expects cinemas to reopen by July or August

NEW DELHI : India’s largest multiplex chain, PVR Cinemas expects movie theatres to reopen in a staggered manner by the end of July or beginning of August. As of now, the ministry of home affairs and individual state governments have strictly prohibited the opening of cultural and entertainment spaces across the country owing to the covid-19 outbreak. Film theatres have remained shut across India since mid-March with Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium standing out as the last film to hit screens.

“A lot of films have bunched up together which are ready and even post-production is over so I believe they will start releasing July 15 onwards," PVR chairman Ajay Bijli has been quoted as saying according to media reports.

Further, PVR has added that it may take the chain some time to train staff and put adequate hygiene measures in place. It has plans for social distancing measures with alternate seats allotted to viewers, contactless ticketing and so on. But cinema halls should open soon after malls which have strong dependence on the former.

While stating its disappointment over recent films such as Shoojit Sarkar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer, PVR has said it will not play films released on an OTT platform in its theatres.

According to trade experts, the film business has lost Rs. 80-90 crore every week that theatres have remained shut. Multiplex chains have made several pleas to filmmakers to wait for theatres to reopen instead of opting for direct-to-digital releases as the exhibition sector witnesses zero revenues.

