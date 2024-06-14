Multiplexes see F&B revenue growth beat ticket sales
Summary
- Theatres say they are aware of the importance of food offerings when families step out and work on combos and offers, even when film releases are few or titles are unexciting, besides outdoor catering and home delivery services.
New Delhi: Multiplex chains are seeing revenue from sale of food and beverages grow faster than earnings from ticket sales, in an indication of the failure of movies to capture audience attention. And it isn't just about selling popcorn and cola at the cineplex. Theatre owners are increasing F&B sales through gourmet food created by star chefs, tie-ups with aggregators for home delivery, outdoor catering, kiosks in malls, etc.