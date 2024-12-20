Industry
Do you want to leave movie mid-way? You can claim a partial refund at PVR Inox
SummaryMultiplex chain PVR Inox Ltd's FLEXI model will now allow people to claim a partial refund if they leave a film mid-way, as part of efforts to widen its audience base and improve movie-going frequency.
NEW DELHI : If you ever found it impossible to sit through a movie and wished you could leave and get your money back, even a partial refund, you may be able to do that now.
