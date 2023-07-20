PVR Inox launches 12-screen theatre in Bengaluru1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The new property means 158 screens in 25 cinemas in the city for the chain and 201 screens in 35 cinemas in the state of Karnataka.
New Delhi: Multiplex chain PVR Inox has launched a 12-screen cinema in Bengaluru, making for the first ICE theatres format in south India. The new property means 158 screens in 25 cinemas in the city for the chain and 201 screens in 35 cinemas in the state of Karnataka.
