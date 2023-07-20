PVR Inox launches 12-screen theatre in Bengaluru

According to the Ficci-EY media and entertainment report 2019, there are 125 screens per million of population in the US, 60 in the UK and a mere 8 in India. As far as individual states go, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh saw a 1% increase in total number of screens the same year, while others like Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh saw a dip of 15%, 2% and 4%, respectively.