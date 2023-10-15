PVR INOX launches monthly pass at 699, cinema goers can watch up to 10 movies a month

Multiplex company PVR INOX Ltd has launched a movie subscription pass for just ₹699 aimed at motivating the consumers to frequently visit theatres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The monthly subscription pass will be available from October 16 and cinema goers will be able to watch up to 10 movies per month for just ₹699.

The offer will be applicable from Monday to Thursday, and excludes premium offerings like IMAX, Gold, LUXE and Director's Cut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie subscription plan ‘PVR INOX Passport’ can be bought for a minimum subscription period of 3 months from the company’s app or website.

The company has been engaging with the customer base to know more about their movie watching habits, said a report by PTI citing Gautam Dutta, co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd.

“There is a sentiment, the consumers are saying that we love the movie experience and we love to come out to a cinema. But we can't get it all. We keep slotting what are the event films and what are the movies that can be consumed on TV, iPad and mobile," the PTI report quoted Gautam Dutta as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“So in their mind, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Leo’, are some of the big cinema films. And then there are certain films that they really want to watch but don't mind waiting for them a little longer... So when we probed and said, why can't you come to a cinema hall every week? They said it becomes expensive," Dutta told PTI.

“The events films are becoming bigger and bigger and bigger. The smaller midsize films are getting squeezed out. So we needed to actually have a kind of a product that worked with consumer sentiment to get them back into the cinema, a lot more and which will propel better smaller films because we have close to about 13 to 16 films, which get released every week," Dutta added.

He also said that the movie subscription plan is another step that will have a positive impact, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

