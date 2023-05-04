The newly merged exhibition entity PVR Inox has announced the launch of a six-screen multiplex in New Delhi. The new multiplex located at Vishal Enclave in Rajouri Garden features two premium formats, IMAX and MX 4D, the third of its kind in the city.

The new cinema takes the PVR Inox count in New Delhi to a total of 25 cinemas across 97 screens. With this opening, PVR Inox expands its presence in north India with a total of 449 screens in 102 properties.

“With a view to make cinema-going as an out-of-home entertainment more experiential, we have introduced the third IMAX and MX 4D formats for Delhites. We are committed to spreading the multiplex experience to every part of our country and within underpenetrated pockets in each city to give easy access to audiences for a world class movie going experience," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox Ltd said in a statement.

PVR Inox has opened 58 screens across nine properties in nine cities since the merger. In March last year, the boards of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd approved an all-stock merger of the companies to create India’s largest film exhibition entity with a network of more than 1,500 screens. While existing multiplex screens will retain their brands, new cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR Inox. The merged entity will be named PVR Inox Ltd.

With the pandemic having devastated the film exhibition business, the post-merger revenue of the two companies fell below ₹1,000 crore, the limit under which companies do not have to seek approval from the antitrust regulator.