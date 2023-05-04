PVR Inox builds on premium formats with new IMAX, MX 4D cinemas1 min read 04 May 2023, 08:31 AM IST
PVR Inox launches six-screen multiplex in New Delhi featuring IMAX and MX 4D, expanding its presence in north India to 449 screens in 102 properties.
The newly merged exhibition entity PVR Inox has announced the launch of a six-screen multiplex in New Delhi. The new multiplex located at Vishal Enclave in Rajouri Garden features two premium formats, IMAX and MX 4D, the third of its kind in the city.
