PVR Inox builds on premium formats with new IMAX, MX 4D cinemas

PVR Inox has opened 58 screens across nine properties in nine cities since the merger. In March last year, the boards of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd approved an all-stock merger of the companies to create India’s largest film exhibition entity with a network of more than 1,500 screens. While existing multiplex screens will retain their brands, new cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR Inox. The merged entity will be named PVR Inox Ltd.