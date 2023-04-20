Ajay Bijli to deliver exhibition keynote address at CinemaCon 20231 min read 20 Apr 2023, 11:40 AM IST
PVR INOX, having completed a recent merger, has become the largest cinema exhibitor in India, with 1,680 screens across 115 cities.
New Delhi: Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR INOX, and founder of PVR, will deliver exhibition keynote address at International Day at CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), to speak on behalf of India’s film and exhibition marketplace.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×