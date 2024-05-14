PVR Inox to shut 70 screens in FY25, lower capex, adopt multi-pronged growth strategy
PVR Inox is looking at renegotiation of cinema rentals, a leaner organization structure and other overhead cost control as part of a four-pronged approach to drive growth. Further, it is transitioning towards a capital-light growth model, reducing capital expenditure by 25% in FY25 over FY24.
PVR Inox Ltd is executing a strategic overhaul aimed at optimizing resources and maximizing returns. Following the closure of 85 underperforming screens in FY24, the multiplex chain plans to shutter 70 more properties in FY25, the company said, as part of its earnings announcements on Tuesday.