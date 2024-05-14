Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 15:47:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.70 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.00 1.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.15 1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,461.80 0.41%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  PVR Inox to shut 70 screens in FY25, lower capex, adopt multi-pronged growth strategy
BackBack

PVR Inox to shut 70 screens in FY25, lower capex, adopt multi-pronged growth strategy

Lata Jha

PVR Inox is looking at renegotiation of cinema rentals, a leaner organization structure and other overhead cost control as part of a four-pronged approach to drive growth. Further, it is transitioning towards a capital-light growth model, reducing capital expenditure by 25% in FY25 over FY24.

PVR Inox reported a consolidated net loss of ₹130 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, down from ₹333 crore reported in the year-ago period.Premium
PVR Inox reported a consolidated net loss of 130 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, down from 333 crore reported in the year-ago period.

PVR Inox Ltd is executing a strategic overhaul aimed at optimizing resources and maximizing returns. Following the closure of 85 underperforming screens in FY24, the multiplex chain plans to shutter 70 more properties in FY25, the company said, as part of its earnings announcements on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, the company is set to embark on an aggressive expansion spree with the launch of 120 new screens in FY25, honing in on the promising south Indian market, it added.

Emphasizing a shift towards a capital-light model, PVR Inox also seeks to reduce capital expenditure by 25% in FY25 compared to a year ago. Besides, it seeks to prioritizes operational efficiencies by renegotiating rental agreements, ensuring a leaner organizational structure, and implementing cost-control measures to maximize returns on investment.

According to PVR Inox, a key priority is to achieving a debt-free status, and the company is evaluating monetization of its real estate assets, valued at 300-400 crore.

Also read |  Can PVR Inox script a turnaround?

"The key strategic priorities should help the company in charting a new, less capital-intensive and incrementally-profitable growth path. Our endeavour is to redefine our growth strategy, focus on fixed cost reduction, thus improving profitability, resulting in enhanced return on capital and free cash flow generation," Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR Inox Ltd, said in a statement.

Overall, PVR Inox has identified four key strategic priorities to ensure medium to long-term growth. It aims to enhance profitability of the existing circuit by driving revenue through initiatives such as Movie Passport (a pre-paid weekday pass), Cinema Lovers Day (flat discounts at select properties to boost footfall), and screening events, such as film festivals, live concerts, and popular sporting leagues, besides other entertainment activities.

Besides, renegotiating rentals for operational cinemas and shutting down underperforming cinemas, the company also plans to collaborate with developers to jointly invest in new screens to  reduce capital outlay. 

Also read |  PVR Inox Q4 results: Net loss narrows to 130 crore, revenue rises 10% YoY

PVR Inox reported a consolidated net loss of  130 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, down from  333 crore a yea earlier, while operating revenue rose 10% to  1,256 crore from  1,143 crore during the period.

In FY24, the company’s loss narrowed to  32 crore from  335 crore in FY23, while revenue grew from  3,751 crore to  6,107 crore.

According to the company, the quarter ended 31 March was the weakest of the year, leading to muted performance, with admissions at around 32.6 million. While films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, among others, fell short of expectations, the ongoing general elections also impacted new releases. However, the situation is expected to stabilize by mid-June, it added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 May 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue