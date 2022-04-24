PVR opens new property in Odisha

To be sure, with the film exhibition business seeing signs of recovery, many multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX, Carnival, and Miraj are firming up expansion plans that have been in the works. These will be across small towns and metros such as Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Rourkela, Bhilwara, and Kolkata, with an additional focus on deepening penetration into south India, which remains dominated by single-screen cinemas.

