PwC walkout casts shadow on Friday’s ICC media rights auction

The International Cricket Council, the apex global cricket body, that is expecting more than $ 4 billion for the media rights to all its cricket events for the next eight years, seems to be struggling to get broadcasters on board for the auction to be held on Friday, especially, after the process editor PwC walked out at the last minute. Although, so far, there is no word from ICC on postponing the auction, India’s big broadcasters hope that their earlier protests regarding the lack of transparency in the closed bid auction and with PwC quitting now, the auction may be pushed.

