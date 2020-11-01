Quality of movie remains the top draw for movie goers post covid says study

MUMBAI : When it comes to visiting movie theatres in the post covid-19 world , audiences will continue to rate quality of content as the most important reason but other factors such as safety, health and hygiene are fast catching up in the decision-making process, an indepedent research has found.

The study by independent researcher Mihir Dhawan, which took into account the consumption patterns of National Capital Region (NCR) residents showed that the quality of the movie was ranked as the most important factor behind a theatre visit even as respondents anticipated that they would go to movie theatres far less frequently over the next six months.

In comparison analysis of over-the-top (OTT) platform viewing hours showed consumers are fast getting used to watching movies on these platforms, preferring them to going to movie theatres due to safety, convenience, and affordability. Weekly viewing hours on OTT platforms within 6 months post the COVID-19 lockdown is anticipated to increase by 32% versus 6 months pre covid-19 the study showed.

The two other factors of health and hygiene and safety, which were identified as among the top considerations for respondents’ willingness to go to the movie theatre before the lockdown, increased in importance to become the most important factors after the lockdown. Significantly quality of content, the most important influencing factor prior to the lockdown, decreased in importance marginally after the lockdown, while remaining as one of the top three important factors for consumers to go to movie theatres.

The study showed that food as an influencing factor has declined the most due to consumers’ heightened risk perceptions of food as a possible source for infection. Concerns about the family’s well-being were particularly relevant to the Indian context, as many Indian families live in multi-generational households. The study also highlighted that the likelihood of audiences returning to packed halls will become certain only with the availability of an effective vaccine or a treatment in future.

The study showed that during the pandemic OTT has far bigger threat to movie theatres than it was before and the OTT platforms will likely encroach more on the traditional movie theatres' markets and grow in popularity in the foreseeable future.

In order to address this, the study suggested that traditional movie viewing experience will need to adapt to a differentiated experience which OTT platforms may not be able to replicate. This may include introducing themed screenings, creating drive-in theatres and recreating movie hall like experiences at home to customers.

