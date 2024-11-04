Quincy Jones, celebrated music producer to stars, dies at 91
SummaryThe voracious music lover and jazz musician played myriad instruments, scored more than 30 films and produced some of the world’s most popular records.
Quincy Jones, a voracious music lover and jazz musician who played myriad instruments, scored more than 30 films and produced some of the world’s most popular records, has died. He was 91.
