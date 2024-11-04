Quincy Jones, celebrated music producer to stars, dies at 91

Jones produced the late pop star Michael Jackson’s albums “Off the Wall," “Bad" and “Thriller," the second-best-selling album of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. He forged his connection with Jackson after helping produce the music for “The Wiz," the Broadway adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz" that starred the pop singer and singer Diana Ross. Jones also devoted much of his life to social causes, pioneering a model of celebrity activism when he produced the song “We Are the World" in 1985, conducting 46 big-name artists to perform it to raise money for Ethiopian famine relief.