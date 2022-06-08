“I am delighted to welcome two of my oldest and most valued colleagues to the board of Quintillion Business Media Limited. Many moons ago, in an earlier innings, Sanjay and Senthil had worked closely with me to launch a news broadcast and digital network. In this innings, we shall recreate and surpass that magic, in a robust new investment partnership with the Adani Group," Raghav Bahl, chairman, Quintillion Business Media, said in a statement.