The appointment follows the acquisition of a 49% stake by Gautam Adani's AMG Media Networks in the Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform in May
NEW DELHI: Quintillion Business Media Ltd., a business and financial news company, has announced the appointment of Sanjay Pugalia, chief executive officer and editor-in-chief of AMG Media, as director to its board.
The appointment follows the acquisition of a 49% stake by Gautam Adani's AMG Media Networks in the Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform in May.
Last September, Pugalia, a veteran journalist, had stepped down as president of Quint Digital Media Ltd and was appointed by Adani Enterprises as CEO and editor-in-chief to lead the Group’s media related initiatives.
The board has also appointed Senthil Chengalvarayan as independent director. Chengalvarayan, who comes with over 35 years of experience in business news journalism, was the founding editor of CNBC TV18 and then the editor-in-chief of Network 18’s business news room.
“I am delighted to welcome two of my oldest and most valued colleagues to the board of Quintillion Business Media Limited. Many moons ago, in an earlier innings, Sanjay and Senthil had worked closely with me to launch a news broadcast and digital network. In this innings, we shall recreate and surpass that magic, in a robust new investment partnership with the Adani Group," Raghav Bahl, chairman, Quintillion Business Media, said in a statement.
Quint Digital Media Ltd and Quintillion Media Ltd had entered into a share purchase agreement in May to divest 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd to AMG Media Networks Ltd.
“The team at BQ Prime has built an excellent, high- quality digital business news brand in a relatively short period of time. AMG Media Network will lend all its support to scale up this compelling offering. It’s my privilege to join hands with Raghav and Senthil once again to serve the business news consumers through this powerful platform," Pugalia said in the statement.