QYOU Media launches digital animation channel The Q Kahaniyaan

QYOU Media, a company headquartered in the US, which focuses on producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has launched a new digital exclusive animated content channel The Q Kahaniyaan that targets young viewers between the age group of 13 to 35 years. The Q Kahaniyan will bring out entertaining and relatable animated stories and content for young adults in India, the company said in a statement.
The channel will curate and bring forward stories from Indian and global animation studios and creators such as PM Toons, Digimonks, Utkal Cartoon World and Core Infotech. The slate includes shows such as Nattu, Bakaiti, Anokhi Kahaniya, Daravni Kahaniya, Dilchasp Kahaniya that are especially targeted at grown-ups. The Q Kahaniyan is currently available on connected TV platforms and video-on-demand platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Mi, TCL, Cloudwalker, Jio TV, Jio TV Plus, MX Player and Snapchat, among others.
“Globally, the interest in animated content is astonishing; in India however, the category and format is under indexed and is typically viewed from a kid’s lens. Having experienced success with animation on The Q, we believe that there exists a strong demand for such content and it is only apt for us to take a step forward and give such content a place and platform of its own," Krishna Menon, chief operating officer, QYOU Media India, said in a statement. “With The Q Kahaniyan we are curating stories that are relevant, relatable and different from what is already available," Menon added.
To be sure, the covid-19 pandemic has compelled several content creators to turn to animation and VFX, as the work can be done from home and the technologies involved can reduce the time and cost for film shoots.