QYOU Media launches digital animation channel The Q Kahaniyaan

“Globally, the interest in animated content is astonishing; in India however, the category and format is under indexed and is typically viewed from a kid’s lens. Having experienced success with animation on The Q, we believe that there exists a strong demand for such content and it is only apt for us to take a step forward and give such content a place and platform of its own," Krishna Menon, chief operating officer, QYOU Media India, said in a statement. “With The Q Kahaniyan we are curating stories that are relevant, relatable and different from what is already available," Menon added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}