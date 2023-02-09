Media company QYOU Media Inc. has announced that it will be integrating its worldwide operations headquartered out of the US and India for global creator media solutions.

As part of the integration strategy, Glenn Ginsburg, president QYOU, will oversee synergies across the US and Indian businesses, while Pranay Swarup and Julie Kriegshaber, chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Chtrbox, the influencer marketing agency owned by QYOU Media, will move to co-vice chairman roles to strategically advise collaboration efforts.

Across the US and India, QYOU and Chtrbox have been driving influencer marketing mandates for companies such as Paramount Pictures, Hasbro, Activision, P&G, HP, Amazon, Spotify, Pinterest and others who can further benefit from enhanced expertise, cost efficiencies and cross border reach that comes with this integration, the company said in a statement.

“QYOU’s vision behind our 2021 acquisition of Chtrbox was to become a global creator media powerhouse. Since then, both the India and US influencer marketing teams have independently doubled their business, and we feel confident that with a joint offering across teams will further fuel this growth trajectory," Curt Marvis, chief executive officer and co-founder, QYOU Media Inc said in a statement.

Glenn Ginsburg, president, QYOU added that beyond expanding the company’s set of clients list in the QYOU USA team, it is finding increased demand for pan-regional and global campaigns. “With Chtrbox we can further support our clients with scaled and cost-effective efforts that are relevant and authentic. We’re really excited to tap into the Chtrbox team of 80 plus influencer marketing specialists, their creator networks in India, Asia and around the world," Ginsburg said in a statement.

Chtrbox’s India teams under the leadership of Karan Pherwani and Mrunali Dedhia, co-vice presidents, and Darshil Shah, director ChtrSocial, will work directly with Glenn Ginsburg, president QYOU USA to further drive this integration and growth.