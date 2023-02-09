QYOU USA and Chtrbox merge influencer marketing operations

Glenn Ginsburg, president, QYOU added that beyond expanding the company’s set of clients list in the QYOU USA team, it is finding increased demand for pan-regional and global campaigns. “With Chtrbox we can further support our clients with scaled and cost-effective efforts that are relevant and authentic. We’re really excited to tap into the Chtrbox team of 80 plus influencer marketing specialists, their creator networks in India, Asia and around the world," Ginsburg said in a statement.