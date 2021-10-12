R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’ to release on 1 April

Making science fiction is an expensive affair, according to trade experts. Both Ra.One (2011) and Krrish 3 (2013) were made for over Rs. 100 crore, a huge sum for the time of their theatrical release, while Rajinikanth’s 2.0 that came out in 2018, is arguably one of the costliest films ever made in Indian cinema, at more than Rs. 500 crore. Further, the fact that Indian audiences are exposed to Hollywood science fiction spectacles sometimes leads to filmmakers fearing that Indian productions would pale in comparison.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}