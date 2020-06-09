Rachana Lokhande quits GroupM's Kinetic India; Ajay Mehta to take over

NEW DELHI: Rachana Lokhande, co-chief executive officer (CEO) of GroupM-owned outdoor agency, Kinetic India, has resigned. She is currently serving her notice period.

Ajay Mehta, managing director of cinema division, ITV, will take over Kinetic India, GroupM India said on Tuesday. Mehta will also join the GroupM India executive committee (ExCo).

Lokhande was promoted as GroupM's co-CEO, along with Charanjeet Singh Arora, in 2018 replacing Suresh Balakrishna. She served as vice president trading and operations of Kinetic India. She also worked for IPG Media Group and RK Swammy BBDO in prior stints.

“Our belief in OOH and Cinema related solutions for brands continue to be strong and while we are going through tough times, it is important to prepare as well as strengthen our offering. Ajay in his leadership role will focus on integrating the teams and prioritise focus on larger returns for clients and brands, shaping solutions that would provide an edge for our clients," said Prasanth Kumar, CE, GroupM South Asia.

All ITV teams along with Kinetic leadership members will report to Mehta, who will be based in Gurgaon and will report to Kumar.





