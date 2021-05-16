‘Radhe’ sees dull start for Bollywood business overseas

In the United States, too, the film managed limited draw, making $40,000 on its first day while Australia hovered around $50,000. “These markets were always going to be a struggle for a mass-market south Indian style film which the NRI community does not take to in these places," Box Office India said in a blog on the opening day numbers. The other major market UK will see a limited release on Monday, expanding to more cinemas by Wednesday but the mainstream escapist fare will again mean limited business, it added. Plus, cinemas there will only begin to restart operations slowly with low awareness among audiences. Moreover, an online release in India means pirated copies of the film getting circulated across the world, taking away from actual returns for the makers.