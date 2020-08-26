NEW DELHI : Radio consumption by teenagers in India has increased significantly after the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Association of Radio Operators for India said teen segment listenership and engagement has gone up significantly according to post Covid -19 RAM research.

According to post Covid -19 RAM research, teen segment listenership and engagement showed 72% growth in TSL (time spent listening) in Kolkata; 50% in Mumbai, 35% in Delhi and 34% in Bengaluru.

A research by AZ Research PPL in April 2020 for top 6 metros had indicated that 82% of population (22% increase) had tuned in to FM Radio post Covid -19 with a significant increase in listening time ( 23% increase). The research also positioned FM radio as the most credible media amongst Print, TV and radio.

Anurradha Prasad, President of Association of Radio Operators, India, said it is not surprising to see that radio engagement has also grown phenomenally in teen segment, as is has done in all other segments. "Teens are the future of India and I am sure that their engagement with Radio will only grow with time, especially as the very active teen segment can listen into radio even while doing most other activities, be it walking, playing, biking or studying. Advertising growth definitely follows growth in listenership and engagement," Prasad said.

Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd, Said: “The findings are very exciting. The teen segment is consuming more of radio leading to a higher TSL across all metros. Radio works brilliantly as a companion medium to the teens who are plugged in through their handsets while studying or during recreational activities. This is also getting reflected in advertising spike in categories which are youth focused like Education, Training Institutes, Books and Publications etc. As a content strategy we have rolled out properties targeted at the youth like Digital Icon which is taking the social media by storm. This is the time for the advertisors to capture this TG with the right messaging!"

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via