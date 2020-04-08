NEW DELHI : Radio operators in India have requested the government to restore advertising to normal levels while opposing Congress president Sonia Gandhi's recommendation of a complete ban on media advertisements by government and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

"The last year has been a very difficult one for radio, especially for radio stations in small towns, due to a huge drop in government advertising. Radio has been wholeheartedly supporting the national war on COVID-19, through 380 private FM stations across India," the Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), a body of private FM channels in the country, said in a statement.

"We request the government to restore its advertising on radio to normal levels. We also request Sonia Gandhi to please review and withdraw her suggestion and thereby demonstrate her support for one of the crucial pillars of democracy - Media," AROI said.

Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to save money for the fight against Covid-19. The suggestions included imposing a complete ban on media advertisements by government and PSUs for two years.