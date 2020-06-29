The Association of Radio Operators for India this week reminded the government about its long-pending request for a package to survive the huge loss of revenue over the last several months. The Covi-19 pandemic has adversely impacted multiple industries across the nation.

"The radio industry is one key industry to have been severely impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The industry revenue for radio was estimated to be down by over 80% in April and 90% in May. With no revenues from the commercial segments and no Government advertising, the radio industry witnessed a loss of over ₹200 crore in the first 2 months of FY 21 and this is estimated to reach a figure of around ₹600 crore by September. In view of the same," the Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), an industry body of private FM channels had reached out to the government seeking a ‘support package’.

In a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, the AROI had sought a 1-year waiver on all license fee and charges by Government and Prasar Bharti/ WPC. In response, the government had given the industry a three-month extension of license fee payments without interest.

"Government support at this juncture is critical to help the Radio companies survive and avoid an all- together collapse. A relief package would help avoid shutting down of distressed radio stations and drastic cost reduction measures such as job cuts," the AROI said in a communication to the government.

The radio industry has welcomed government's move to slash the license fee on wired broadband. The Union Cabinet is all set to approve a proposal to slash the license fee on wired broadband services to a token Re 1 per year per circle. This will reduce the pressures on the telecom players significantly, cutting home broadband costs and helping the operators expand their network coverage.









