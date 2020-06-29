Radio operators seek urgent govt help for survival

"The radio industry is one key industry to have been severely impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The industry revenue for radio was estimated to be down by over 80% in April and 90% in May. With no revenues from the commercial segments and no Government advertising, the radio industry witnessed a loss of over ₹200 crore in the first 2 months of FY 21 and this is estimated to reach a figure of around ₹600 crore by September. In view of the same," the Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), an industry body of private FM channels had reached out to the government seeking a ‘support package’.