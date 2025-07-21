Raj Nayak goes beyond content - launches ‘House of IP’ in cultural property space

Mumbai: Media veteran Raj Nayak is betting big on intellectual properties (IP), cultural properties in particular. The former Viacom18 chief operating officer and founder of House of Cheer has launched House of IP, a venture studio created in partnership with YAAP Digital, a digital content and influencer marketing firm.

Aiming to be a first-of-its-kind studio, the firm will build original, scalable intellectual properties across entertainment, sports, music festivals, digital formats, and branded experiences.

From conceptualisation to commercialisation, the studio will incubate original IPs and will also collaborate with existing IP owners to offer strategic advisory, brand building, content development, and revenue monetisation.

“At a time when content is fragmented, attention spans are shrinking, and brands are seeking more immersive and ownable experiences, the need for strong, scalable IPs is more urgent than ever,” said Nayak. “This venture is about building cultural properties that connect deeply with audiences while delivering real value to brands and platforms.”

Nayak, who steered Viacom18’s COLORS, the company's flagship Hindi general entertainment channel, through a key growth phase and later launched House of Cheer, a content and brand solutions company, has championed innovation in content and brand experiences.

The new venture, in strategic partnership with YAAP Digital, is bringing together Nayak’s storytelling and execution expertise with YAAP’s digital-first capabilities and strength in brand integration.

“At YAAP, we’ve always believed in the power of IPs to build lasting brand equity. Partnering with Raj to launch House of IP is a natural extension of our vision. With his creative leadership and our digital-first DNA, we’re excited to co-create iconic, scalable properties that will redefine how brands engage with culture and communities.,” said Atul Hegde, Founder of YAAP.

House of IP is in the process of setting up offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Dubai.