Raj Nayak floats media and entertainment company House of Cheer

New Delhi: Television industry veteran and former Viacom18 chief operating officer Raj Nayak has floated a new media and entertainment company called House of Cheer. On Monday he announced his new venture through a tweet: “On this auspicious day, I am happy to announce the arrival of my new baby. Hope to share happiness and & spread cheer as we go along. Please wish us good luck as we embark on our new exciting journey."

People familiar with the development said House of Cheer will be the country’s first full-service media, entertainment and technology hub specialising in creation, curation and consultancy. Under the umbrella of Cheer, there will be various business extensions in the space of happiness and well-being, products and services.

Committed to building new capabilities through technology and collaboration with like-minded partners, House of Cheer will help companies reimagine the future of their businesses and brands. Besides creating content for various platforms, House of Cheer will incubate and curate content and thereby work as a platform for young writers, directors and storytellers, helping them navigate the complex media and entertainment landscape.

According to its filings with the Registrar of Companies, apart from Nayak, shareholders of the company include two other individuals, Radhika Ajay Palkar and Nivya Mandawat.

According to its memorandum, the objectives of the company include, “To own, undertake, carry on and operate directly or indirectly in India and overseas the business of communications, media and advertising, by any means including with the advanced techniques of computer technology, offering technology solutions, monetisation, content or branded solutions, consultancy to broadcasters, content creators, digital or social platforms, OTTs (over-the-top media services) and DPOs (distribution platform owners).

Nayak who quit Viacom18 last November had joined the network in 2011 as chief executive officer of its general entertainment channel Colors and was elevated to COO - Viacom18 in May 2017, after which his role was expanded to lead the revenue portfolio for the network’s broadcast business. He has several years of experience in the media industry, having founded independent media consulting and sales and marketing company Aidem Ventures. Prior to that, he had served as chief executive officer of NDTV Media Ltd. Nayak was also executive vice president, sales and marketing for 10 years at STAR TV Group where he was responsible for strategy, packaging and marketing for all STAR channels as well as revenue for the group. He was also on the board of the network’s Tamil GEC Vijay TV and online shopping site Indya.com.