Rajamouli's RRR bags two Critics Choice Awards-Best foreign film, best song
- Film RRR won two trophies -- Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu' --at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA)
Film RRR has continued its winning streak as SS Rajamouli's blockbuster won two trophies -- Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for "Naatu Naatu" --at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA).
The Telugu magnum opus, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR nominated in five categories at the CCA -- Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects (V Srinivas Mohan) and Best Song ('Naatu Naatu').
In the Best Foreign Language Film, "RRR" was competing against films such as "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Argentina 1985", "Bardo", "False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths", "Close" and "Decision to Leave".
RRR's foot-tapping dance number "Naatu Naatu", which won the 'best original song-motion picture' at the Golden Globes last week, was nominated for the CCA alongside "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing), "Ciao Papa" (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick), "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and "New Body Rhumba" (White Noise).
Naatu Naatu also received the best music core award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) recently.
The track has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and voiced by singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
It also features in the Oscars shortlist announced last month. Last week, the movie made it to the BAFTA longlist for the ‘film not in the English language’ category.
"RRR" is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
Meanwhile, Rajamouli shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account and informed his fans that legendary Hollywood director James Cameron admired his film and watched RRR twice.
The great James Cameron watched RRR... He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both," Rajamouli wrote.
Cameron is best known for his films like 'Avatar', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Titanic', and 'The Terminator'.
Recently, Rajamouli met Steven Spielberg. He shared photos from his exchange with the Hollywood veteran on Twitter. "I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption.