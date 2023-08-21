Tamil superstar Rajinikanth Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow. Before the meeting, Rajinikanth touched Yogi Adityanath’s feet. Soon after the video of Tamil superstar’s exchange with Yogi Adityanath went viral, it has caused a furore amongst Tamil movie fans.

The actor has received criticism and as well as appreciation from people of various political leanings for his act. Monday night, the 'Jailer' star arrived back in Chennai and briefly interacted with media persons who were stationed outside the airport. On being asked about his reaction to the controversy around touching the feet of UP CM, Thalaivar said that he did that gesture out of respect." It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only."

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film 'Jailer' which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence as well.

He also paid a visit to Surya Command and interacted with all ranks and families. He expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for Indian Army's service to the nation.

While a section criticised him for showing reverence to UP Chief Minister, another section appreciated him for showing respect towards a Hindu saint.

