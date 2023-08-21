Rajinikanth gets trolled for touching CM Yogi Adityanath's feet1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:56 PM IST
‘It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only,’Rajinikanth said
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow. Before the meeting, Rajinikanth touched Yogi Adityanath’s feet. Soon after the video of Tamil superstar’s exchange with Yogi Adityanath went viral, it has caused a furore amongst Tamil movie fans.
During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film 'Jailer' which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence as well.
He also paid a visit to Surya Command and interacted with all ranks and families. He expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for Indian Army's service to the nation.
While a section criticised him for showing reverence to UP Chief Minister, another section appreciated him for showing respect towards a Hindu saint.
Auser by nameChaitanya said, “The biggest facepalm and cringefest video of the month,
Another user reacted ," “Waste meeting, damaged his own image by Rajinikanth. Should have avoided falling on his feet. Whole Jailer movie positivity has been into negativity," another user said
Amazing respect for culture shown by non other than #Thalaiva. @rajinikanthji took blessings of #Mahant of Gorakhpur Math & Hon. @CMOfficeU Shri. @myogiadityanath ji. Not because he is #CM but he bowed down to mathadhish & Sanyasi. These are Sanatani thoughts & upbringing. Respec