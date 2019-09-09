New Delhi: Rajinikanth’s science fiction flick 2.0 has failed to make waves in China since its release last weekend. The film collected a mere $2.01 million ( ₹14 crore) over its first two days, released in about 48,000 screens.

“2.0 in China collects $0.61 million on day two. Two days total gross is now at $2.01 million ( ₹14 crore)," trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said the earnings of 2.0 so far in China had come on the back of Rajni's global appeal. As far as the film not meeting box office expectations goes, China has its own established genre of fantasy thrillers and this is just another addition.

The last Indian film release, action thriller Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan, had also opened to a poor response in China. The film earned $2 million ( ₹13.87 crore) over the weekend, one of the worst openings for an Indian film in the country.

Directed by S.Shankar, 2.0 features Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead roles, respectively playing a humanoid robot and a former ornithologist, who seeks vengeance upon cell phone users to prevent avian population decline. It is a sequel to 2010 hit Robot and had earned ₹487 crore in India.

To be sure, Bollywood has had a chequered couple of months in China lately. While Sridevi-starrer Mom managed to just cross the $16-million mark, black comedy thriller Andhadhun finished at $45.59 million ( ₹318.85 crore) in the country this May, emerging as the third highest grossing Indian film there after Dangal and Secret Superstar. This was after a long unimpressive spell where Indian films hadn’t really managed the best run in China though the market has emerged as a goldmine in the past few years.

Yash Raj Films’ action adventure Thugs of Hindostan had only managed an unimpressive $4.71 million ( ₹32.93 crore) over its opening weekend while Akshay Kumar’s biographical drama Padman registered a dull total of $3.55 million ( ₹25.54 crore). Comedy drama 102 Not Out had made $3.56 million ( ₹25.06 crore) in the neighbouring country while Indian blockbuster war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion too had only managed about $11.9 million ( ₹80 crore) at the much-coveted Chinese box office.