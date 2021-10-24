Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Rajinikanth to launch daughter's voice-based social media app tomorrow

Rajinikanth to launch daughter's voice-based social media app tomorrow

Premium
 The day will also be important for Rajnikanth as his daughter Soundarya Vishagan will launch a voice-based social media platform Rajnikanth
1 min read . 01:13 PM IST Livemint

  • Rajinikanth whose action flick 'Annathe' is slated for a Deepavali release, said he will be launching the ‘first of its kind’ app in his voice on Monday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Monday will be "an important occasion for him" when he will receive the prestigious honour, said Superstar Rajinikanth, who is chosen for the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Centre for the year 2020.

Monday will be "an important occasion for him" when he will receive the prestigious honour, said Superstar Rajinikanth, who is chosen for the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Centre for the year 2020.

The day will also be important for him as his daughter Soundarya Vishagan will launch a voice-based social media platform, saying it will be a "useful app" for the people. 

The day will also be important for him as his daughter Soundarya Vishagan will launch a voice-based social media platform, saying it will be a "useful app" for the people. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people," Rajinikanth, who left for Delhi on Sunday, said in a statement here.

 The day will be equally important to him because Soundarya, who by "her independent efforts has pioneered the making of a very useful app for people called Hoote," said to be the country's "first voice-based social media platform" will be launching it here on Monday, he said. "People can now express through their voice their thoughts, wishes and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice," he added. 

The veteran, whose action flick "Annathe" is slated for a Deepavali release, said he will be launching the "first of its kind" app in his voice on Monday.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex jumps 400 points as realty, finance stocks rally ...

Premium

IRCTC: A steep plunge after a dizzying rise

Premium

Costs are biting but JSW Steel has wind in its sails

Premium

Would you trust a robot with your finances?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!