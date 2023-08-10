Rajinikanth's ‘Jailer’ movie has reportedly minted more than ₹19 crore in advance bookings, according to a report published by Sacnilk.com. In India alone, the film has earned ₹12.8 crore, while it has collected ₹6.64 crore by selling 37,000 tickets in the United States, said trade analyst Manobala Vijayan.

