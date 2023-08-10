Hello User
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' earns 19 crore in advance bookings: Report

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' earns 19 crore in advance bookings: Report

1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:57 AM IST

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' movie earns over 19 crore in advance bookings, fans flock to theaters for the release.

Actors Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia with director Nelson Dilipkumar. (PTI)

Rajinikanth's ‘Jailer’ movie has reportedly minted more than 19 crore in advance bookings, according to a report published by Sacnilk.com. In India alone, the film has earned 12.8 crore, while it has collected 6.64 crore by selling 37,000 tickets in the United States, said trade analyst Manobala Vijayan.

Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer movie has hit the big screens today, August 10. The film marks the grand comeback of Rajinikanth after two years. A large number of fans thronged cinema halls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Several fans of the legendary actor were spotted at the cinema halls early morning, while some fans were seen going berserk, pushing through the doors, and rushing into the theatre.

A Japanese couple has even traveled from Osaka to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth's new film 'Jailer'. “To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan told PTI.

A day before the release date, the charismatic actor's loyal followers sought divine blessings for its success in a special ceremony held at the revered temple in Madurai.

'Jailer' is an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

In the film, Rajinikanth portrayed the father of a police officer. The film also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

The film's excitement has garnered such fervor that workplaces in Chennai and Bengaluru have declared August 10th as a holiday for employees, as earlier reported by LiveMint.

Jailer marks Rajinikanth's return following his last role in the 2021 movie Annaatthe. Although Annaatthe carried significant hopes, it fell short of the anticipated box office dominance that usually accompanies the presence of the seasoned superstar.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 09:57 AM IST
