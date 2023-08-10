Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer movie is now on the big screens today, August 10. The film marks the grand comeback of Rajinikanth after two years. Fans of superstar Rajinikanth were seen celebrating outside theatres across Chennai, on the release of his film 'Jailer'.

A large number of fans thronged cinema halls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday as Rajinikanth’s action thriller film ‘Jailer’ hit the big screens today. Several fans of the legendary actor were spotted at the cinema halls early morning, while some fans were seen going berserk, pushing through the doors, and rushing into the theatre. A Japanese couple has traveled from Osaka to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth's new film 'Jailer'. “To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan told PTI.

The movie has minted ₹12.8 crore in advance bookings, close to the sale of six lakh tickets, according to media reports.

'Jailer' is an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. In the film, Rajinikanth portrayed the father of a police officer. The film also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

