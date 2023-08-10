Unbeatable frenzy around for Rajinikanth's stardom, Japanese couple travels to Chennai for Jailer movie | Watch video1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Rajinikanth's much-awaited movie 'Jailer' releases today, fans go berserk, film earns ₹12.8 crore in advance bookings.
Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer movie is now on the big screens today, August 10. The film marks the grand comeback of Rajinikanth after two years. Fans of superstar Rajinikanth were seen celebrating outside theatres across Chennai, on the release of his film 'Jailer'.
The movie has minted ₹12.8 crore in advance bookings, close to the sale of six lakh tickets, according to media reports.
'Jailer' is an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. In the film, Rajinikanth portrayed the father of a police officer. The film also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.
Watch the video below,
Rajinikanth fans expressed their excitement in the comment section on the microblogging site. “Alag hi stardom hai," one user wrote.
“No body can touch devotion level of Rajnikant's Fans," another user commented.
A third user said, “Yes, the craze/hype is very real. Lots of buzz in the office. Many office colleagues have applied for half day leave to watch #Jailer today."
Fans also offered milk to superstar Rajinikanth's poster to celebrate outside theatres across Chennai, on the release of his film 'Jailer'.
The film's excitement has garnered such fervour that workplaces in Chennai and Bengaluru have declared August 10th as a holiday for employees, as earlier reported by LiveMint.
Jailer marks Rajinikanth's return following his last role in the 2021 movie Annaatthe. Although Annaatthe carried significant hopes, it fell short of the anticipated box office dominance that usually accompanies the presence of the seasoned superstar.